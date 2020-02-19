Colder weather is moving in for your Thursday

Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying sunny skies and cool temperatures across the area this afternoon. Readings are in the middle to upper 40s which is close to average for this time of the year. Clouds will begin to increase later this evening as a front moves towards the Heartland. As this front moves through there could be a few light rain or snow showers but at this time it appears the lower levels of the atmosphere will be too dry for any significant precipitation to reach the surface. Temperatures this evening will cool down into the 30s after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the middle 20s far north to lower 30s south.