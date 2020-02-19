Cape Girardeau program awarded money for renovation of old police station property

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri was awarded money through the Neighborhood Assistance Program for renovation of the old police station property.
The Department of Economic Development announced on Wednesday, February 19 that it would award $7.3 million through the NAP to nonprofits across Missouri for community development projects.
Some of that money would be used for renovations of a Cape Girardeau police station property, including but not limited to roof replacement, build out of functional office space, flooring and construction of an additional 7,000-square-foot activity center.
The facility would be used to provide homeless individuals with showers, laundry facilities and movement into permanent housing.
In April 2019, the Community Caring Council took over the old Cape Girardeau police station on South Sprigg Street.
The Neighborhood Assistance Program helps not-for-profit organizations leverage private-sector funds by providing partial state tax credits to businesses that make contributions to approved community improvement projects.
The program can help fund job training initiatives, crime prevention, community service projects and revitalization of community-based buildings and areas.
