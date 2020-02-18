What you need to know Feb. 18

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Lisa Michaels is tracking drizzle across the Heartland and a band of rain moving into our southeastern counties.
We’re looking at a mild morning with temps in the 50s. However, this won’t last for long as a cold front is starting to move southeast into the Heartland.
It will be cloudy to mostly cloudy today with temperatures dropping by the afternoon into the 40s by the afternoon but feeling like the 30s with strong northerly winds picking up.
Sun will start to appear more in the forecast starting Wednesday through Saturday.
We will be tracking a few days with cooler temperatures before we warm back up above average heading into next week.
The next big system looks to impact us on Sunday with more rain.
- After much speculation, a Chili’s Bar and Grill is officially coming to Cape Girardeau.
- Another step has been taken to move the Cape Girardeau City Hall to the Common Pleas Courthouse.
- Depending on the outcome of the 2020 census, the state of Illinois could lose a congressional seat.
- The North Scott County Ambulance District will have a question on the April 7th ballot.
Police officers in Utah helped a mother who found herself without a way to feed her newborn.
A Michigan family says their 62-year-old relative was found dead in his unheated home.
