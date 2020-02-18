Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office reports recent scams, one cost resident $3,500

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two recent scams, one that cost a resident $3,500.
According to investigators, the person was contacted on Facebook by a friend whose account may have been hacked. They convinced the person that they had gotten a grant for $150,000, but needed $3,500 up front before the money could be delivered.
The $3,500 in cash was sent via the U.S. Postal Service with overnight delivery to an address in Oklahoma City, Okla.
Investigators say that package was delivered before they were notified.
The police in Oklahoma City are assisting sheriff’s investigators in trying to find the person who got the cash.
In another scam, investigators say a resident sent $1,500 through the mail after being convinced that he had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.
Because, they found out about the scam before the mail was delivered in Missouri, a hold was placed on the mail and the man was able to get his money back.
According to investigators, he sent a money order. They said the man did not have access to social media and was unaware of these types of scams. He stated he had entered the sweepstakes for more than 30 years and though he had won.
The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department wants people to be aware of these scams. If someone tells you that you must send money to get a prize or more money, it is not real. The IRS and Social Security will not call you. The sheriff’s office will not arrest you for owing money.
If you get a call of this type, they say call the sheriff’s department before you send any money. If you have elderly people in your family, talk to them about these types of scams.
