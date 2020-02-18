Watching for colder air later this week

Colder weather will continue to push into the Heartland this evening and overnight. Lows tonight as the clouds slowly push out of the area will be in the 20s in many areas. Wednesday may end up being the pick day of the week with average temperatures and some sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Thursday morning could bring a quickly round of snow showers, doesn’t look like there will be much of an impact from them. Much colder air arrives Thursday and Friday.