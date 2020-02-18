Syracuse faces tough test vs No. 11 Louisville

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Louisville has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Syracuse has depended on freshmen. Seniors Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have collectively accounted for 61 percent of Louisville's scoring this season. On the other side, freshmen Elijah Hughes, Buddy Boeheim, Joseph Girard III and Quincy Guerrier have collectively accounted for 74 percent of all Syracuse scoring, including 78 percent of the team's points over its last five.EFFECTIVE ELIJAH: Hughes has connected on 35.4 percent of the 178 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 29 over the last five games. He's also converted 79.5 percent of his foul shots this season.