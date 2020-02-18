Southern Illinois could lose a congressional seat after the 2020 Census

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -Depending on the outcome of the 2020 census, the state of Illinois could lose a congressional seat - it’s a district making up areas of the Heartland that’s on the chopping block.
While downstate Illinois has the potential to lose the 15th District, efforts are underway to make sure everyone is counted throughout the southern Illinois region.
Carbondale NAACP received a grant to hire outreach workers in southern Illinois to inform people about the 2020 census.
Hope Logwood is one of those 2020 census outreach workers. On Monday, Logwood targeted students at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
“Everybody that’s in the United States no matter where you live, you have to be counted,” Logwood said.
A count that’s putting the southern Illinois region at risk of losing representation in Washington, D.C.
“Hello ma’am can I talk to you about the census for a minute?," Logwood said to a student in the Student Center on campus.
Political expert John Jackson with the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute said southern Illinois could lose it’s 15th congressional district, and possibly another seat in the house of representatives.
Jackson said participation in the census is dire, and Logwood agreed. “We have the power to bring information into our community and bring dollars so we are saying make 618 count,” she said.
Carbondale is spreading the message throughout southern Illinois - in Jackson, Perry, Pulaski, Alexander, Williamson, Saline counties and more.
Logwood said, “We’ve been working a long time to try and get churches involved, community agencies involved, and try to make sure the homeless people have a place and you can go to the library".
Logwood hopes all her work and efforts pay off. “I’m hoping that we will not lose a seat. We definitely don’t want to lose a seat".
On Wednesday, there will be a Complete Count Committee meeting where organization across the community will meet in preparation for the census. The meeting will be at the Civic Center on Wednesday at 1pm.
Logwood will be at The Center for International Education at Woody Hall informing students on Friday.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.