Red Cross urge smoke alarms as deadly fires rise

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Red Cross are urging people to check their smoke alarms and create an escape plan after a rise in deadly fires across Missouri in recent months.
Across the state the Red Cross have responded to 15 deadly fires from last November through January, and 20 deadly fires since July 1, 2019.
American Red Cross Southeast Missouri Region Executive Director Maria Stevenson said smoke detectors reduce the amount of fire related deaths by half.
“A lot of our victims that come in, they have lost everything. So what most people think, through a home fire, think they really understand the gravity of what people go through when they lose everything,” Stevenson said. “So, a smoke alarm gives you that 2 minutes. It can make a huge difference for you getting out and get what you can and save your lives.”
The Red Cross is kicking off their Sound the Alarm campaign in April. This provides free smoke alarms and installs them to anyone who needs them.
Stevenson said this campaign is important to help keep the homes equipped with life saving measures.
“We are really gaining that awareness in this area,” Stevenson said. “So many people have electrical cords and space heaters that haven’t been maintained or properly looked after. So there are fire hazards and we are trying to bring that awareness.”
The Red Cross partners with many organizations and volunteers around the state that go door-to-door to install and look over any potential fire hazards you may have.
As part of the Home Fire Campaign, the American Red Cross in Missouri, in partnership with local fire departments across the state, has installed more than 11,200 alarms in the state in 2019, making more than 4,500 homes safer.
A Sound the Alarm campaign mission mixer event is scheduled on March 21 at 5 p.m. at the Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.
"This is ultimately honoring our volunteers that help take care of the victims and also raising awareness," Stevenson said.
Individuals may request alarms through getasmokealarm.org or by calling 1-800-Red-Cross.
