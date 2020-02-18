Principal: Crossing guard fatally struck by car saved 2 kids

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - An elementary school principal says a crossing guard who died after being hit by a vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas, saved the lives of two children before the impact.
Police spokesman Jonathon Westbrook says the guard was hit early Tuesday near the Christ the King Parish school.
School principal Cathy Fithian said two students were getting ready to cross the street when the crossing guard yelled at them to stop, preventing them from being in the car’s path. No children were injured.
The driver of a black sedan that hit the guard was taken to a hospital.
