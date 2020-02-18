North Scott County Ambulance District ballot question

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The North Scott County Ambulance District will have a question on the April 7th ballot.
The question will be to consider a 1/2 cent sales tax to reduce the current property tax by 50 percent of the amount received.
In a Facebook post the Ambulance District said, that their board of directors passed a resolution to add the question to the ballot, in December.
The Ambulance district went on to say in the post that they believe this is a fair alternative to the property tax currently in place.
The sales tax is said to increase revenue for the district for the hiring of additional Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics to reduce hours on current staff as well as purchase life saving equipment, ambulances and building improvements now and in the future.
Those with questions is asked to contact the district off at (573)887-6311 or by email nscad@sbcglobal.net.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.