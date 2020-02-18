Mt. Vernon K-9 officer dies after a short battle with cancer

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Mt. Vernon Police Department announced the death of a K-9 officer.
The department announced the death of K-9 Jax on their Facebook page.
They said the officer died following a short battle with cancer.
The department said, K-9 Jax joined the department in May of 2010 and was first handled by Captain Allen Carr. In the Spring of 2012, K-9 Jax was reassigned to Sgt Brian Huff. Sgt Huff and K-9 Jax patrolled the streets of Mt. Vernon until K-9 Jax’s retired earlier this month.
K-9 Jax was a dog who loved his job and excelled in all areas. He had numerous arrests and seizures over his career and was a valued member of the department.
K-9 Jax was laid to rest along side other Mt Vernon Police Department K-9′s at Mt. Vernon Memorial Gardens. K-9 Jax plot was donated by Mt. Vernon Memorial Gardens.
K-9 Jax was 11 years old.
