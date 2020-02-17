More rain possible tonight, turning colder tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Evening Heartland. Light rain will develop across the area tonight into the early morning hours as a front moves our way. Rainfall amounts will be light on average with the greatest amounts occurring across our southeastern counties. In these areas a quarter to a half inch of rain can be expected with the remainder of the Heartland receiving between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain. Temperatures will be very mild overnight, remain in in the 40s.