More rain possible tonight, turning colder tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Evening Heartland. Light rain will develop across the area tonight into the early morning hours as a front moves our way. Rainfall amounts will be light on average with the greatest amounts occurring across our southeastern counties. In these areas a quarter to a half inch of rain can be expected with the remainder of the Heartland receiving between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain. Temperatures will be very mild overnight, remain in in the 40s.
As the cold front moves through the area on Tuesday, rain will move out of the area and colder air will move in. Temperatures will start off in most areas in the middle to upper 40s and fall into the lower 40s by the afternoon hours. Wind chills will drop into the upper 20s by the late afternoon hours as well. With gusty northwesterly winds.
Wednesday look to remain cold and dry across the Heartland. We are watching a system that could produce light rain or snow across parts of the Heartland Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Stay tuned.
