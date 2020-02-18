Life Hacks with Laura: Microwave hack

Do you use the microwave? More importantly, do you try to fit as much as you can into a microwave so the whole process goes a little quicker? For instance, sometimes you may try to microwave two bowls at the same time but they don’t fit! They certainly won’t spin either. So here is the hack, you put a coffee mug into the microwave and then you place your next item right on top of that coffee mug. This lifts one of the items, so they can both fit and rotate!