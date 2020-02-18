$800K lotto ticket sold in Du Quoin, Ill.

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A convenience store in Du Quoin, Illinois has sold an $800,000 winning lotto ticket.
The jackpot was for the ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ midday drawing on Monday, Feb. 17.
The winning five numbers are: 06-20-23-26-45.
According to Illinois Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at Du Quoin Market on Washington St. The store will receive an $8,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Lottery officials suggest the winner of the jackpot to sign the back of the ticket and to keep it in a safe place until they redeem their prize.
In order to receive their jackpot, the winner must bring the ticket to one of the Lottery’s five prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.
The winner has one year from the original drawing date to claim the prize.
More than 18,900 other prizes were also won during Monday’s drawing.
According to Illinois Lottery, ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ drawings are twice a day, seven days a week.
