18 inmates graduate from Deckhand, Welding courses
By Jasmine Adams | February 18, 2020 at 12:02 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 12:02 PM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Inmates at the McCracken County Jail have been using their time to learn new skills.

New Deckhand Course, HVAC Course and a second Welding Course was announced in November of 2019.

Now graduates from two of the courses will take part in a ceremony on Feb. 19 at 4 p.m.

Eleven inmates are graduating from the Deckhand Course and seven are graduating from the Welding Course. (Source: McCracken County Jail)
Inmates in these courses will be able to find employment upon their release with theses skills.

Everyone is invited to come congratulate these individuals.

The ceremony will take place at the McCracken County Jail Annex.

