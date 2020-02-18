Ill. lawmaker files bills to ban gas-powered leaf blowers, polystyrene foam food containers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Gas-powered leaf blowers and foam food containers could be a thing of the past in Illinois, if one state senator gets her way.
Democrat State Sen. Laura Fine introduced a bill to amend the Environmental Protection Act on Friday, Feb. 14 which would prohibit the sale and use of gas-powered leaf blowers in Illinois.
Senate Bill 3313 claims gas-powered leaf blowers are “detrimental” to the health of Illinoisans and the environment. The concerns are two-stroke or four-stroke engines could cause hearing loss in a short amount of time and emit high rates of pollutants, which could contribute to smog and acid rain.
If SB 3113 is approved by lawmakers and signed by the governor, the amendment would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
Violators of the bill could face a $500 fine.
Sen. Fine also introduced SB 3677 which would ban stores from selling or distributing food containers that are composed of polystyrene foam. This bill would also be an amendment to the Environmental Protection Act.
SB 3677 would ban the foam containers used for takeout foods, packaged meet, eggs and bakery products.
If approved, the measure would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
