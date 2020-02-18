Gov. Parson to attend roundtable on health care, addiction in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Lawmakers, officials with the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), health care and law enforcement leaders are scheduled to attend a roundtable discussion in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The discussion will be held at the Wehking Alumni Center at Southeast Missouri State University on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 19.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson, US. Congressman Jason Smith and White House Director ONDCP Jim Carroll are expected to participate in the meeting.
The roundtable will focus on workforce development, rural healthcare needs and engaging law enforcement in addiction.
The topics are outlined from the ONDCP’s ‘Rural Community Action Guide.’
The Rural Community Action Guide focuses on education in combating drug addiction and how to empower rural leaders to take action in their communities.
