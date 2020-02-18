Fog, Mist, Rain, & Mild Temps this Tuesday Morning

Tracking drizzle across the Heartland and a band of rain moving into our southeastern counties. Patchy to dense fog has formed and will cause quick reduced visibility during your commute. A mild morning with temps in the 50s. However, this won’t last for long as a cold front is starting to move southeast into the Heartland. It will be cloudy to mostly cloudy today with temperatures dropping by the afternoon into the 40s by the afternoon but feeling like the 30s with strong northerly winds picking up.