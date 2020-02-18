Customer service closure, online payments available for City of Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau was victimized by a “malicious cyber-attack.”
The attack affected email, billing and other city operations.
City officials announced on Feb. 13 that cash, check or credit payments received in-office during the outage were posted on Feb. 17.
The Customer Service is closed on Tuesday, Feb. 18 through Wednesday, Feb. 19 to noon.
City officials said utility bills should resume starting next week. No city utility bills have been mailed since Jan. 22.
In addition, officials said Cycle 1 and Cycle 2 bills were not able to be sent in February. The balances on these bills may not show payments made after Jan. 18.
The city said March bills will show an amount for both February and March.
Anyone using Autopay will not have a payment deducted for your February bill.
Autopay payments for both February and March will be deducted at the March due date.
Find more updates on billing and the impacted city operations here.
