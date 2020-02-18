Cards’ Mikolas to get injection, likely to miss season start

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection in his ailing throwing arm, likely delaying his regular-season debut by about one month.
The 2018 All-Star received a similar injection after last season to treat a flexor tendon issue. St. Louis manager Mike Shildt says the injection will keep Mikolas from throwing for three to four weeks. Once he is cleared to throw, Mikolas will have to restart his throwing program from the beginning.
