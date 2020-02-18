Carbondale man accused of threatening others with gun

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of threatening people in a home with a gun.
Montavious M. Burton, 27, of Carbondale, was charged aggravated assault, unlawful use of weapons, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 300 block of S. Marion around 2:15 a.m. on February 16 for a report of a man threatening others with a gun.
Officers said they learned Burton entered a home and threatened people with a handgun. He eventually left in a car.
Police later found Burton and arrested him.
He posted the required bond and has a pending Jackson County court date.
