BBB: Consumers say Taylor Tots company failed to deliver items, give refunds

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A business based in Scott City, Missouri has received an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
Officials said consumers should use caution when doing business with Taylor Tots.
It is a discount online children’s retailer, according to officials.
Consumers have complained to BBB officials that the company failed to deliver items, did not issue refunds and cut off communication with them.
They also complained about the company’s customer service practices.
BBB officials said Taylor Tots has the lowest on BBB’s scale, due to unresolved customer complaints.
It has received nearly 50 complaints since July 2019.
According to the BBB, the business is owned by Jennifer “Jenna” Taylor.
It primarily sells children’s clothing imported from China.
BBB officials said Taylor Tots offers its items through posts on a Facebook group, which has nearly 15,000 followers.
Consumers reported that they pay for their items through a PayPal account.
However, some consumers told BBB officials that if they complain about the business or file a dispute with PayPal about an order that is not received, they are then banned from the group.
Others said the business stopped communication with them all together after they were banned.
