Denny Hamlin declared winner of the Daytona 500

(KFVS) - Denney Hamlin declared winner of the Daytona 500.
This is Hamlin’s third time he has won in his career.
After the rain stopped the race on Sunday for only the second time in 62 years, the Daytona 500 restarted on Monday afternoon under clear skies.
A crash knocked several more contenders with only 2 laps to go.
A crash with only 12 laps to go delayed the race for several minutes.
The crash knocked out of the race’s major contender Kyle Busch.
You can watch live from Jimmie Johnson's car below.
