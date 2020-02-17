What you need to know Feb. 17

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Monday, Feb. 17.
The morning will begin with cloudy skies.
Lisa Michaels says we’ll have increasing rain chances after sunrise that will continue throughout the day.
Rain amounts will be less than half an inch. It will warm above average with high temperatures in the 50s.
A cold front will move through late this afternoon through evening bringing cooler air with it on Tuesday and Wednesday with temps getting into the 40s.
However, we are looking ahead to a mainly dry mid-week into the beginning of the weekend.
Another round of rain appears to arrive Sunday into Monday of next week.
The Marshall County, Kentucky Rescue Squad is searching for a missing Illinois woman.
An investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo. after four people were shot.
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Marston Mo.
A fire damaged a home in Union County, Ill.
An orangutan who was granted legal personhood by a judge in Argentina recently celebrated her birthday.
National Random Acts of Kindness Day takes place each February.
