Volunteers needed for equine therapy services in Ill.

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Specialized Equine Services and Therapeutic Riding (SES) and Veterans Equine Therapeutic Services (VETS) are in need of volunteers.
Spokespeople with the organization are asking for volunteers at Giant City Stables with SES.
The volunteers would come at least once a week to help sidewalk a rider.
Classes are on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The first class starts on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Spokespeople said volunteers must be at least 16 and have attended Volunteer Orientation/Training and fill out an application.
Training is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10:30 a.m. at Giant City Stables on Giant City Road.
Call 618-529-4110 for more information.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.