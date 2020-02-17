Top Ky. officials unveil new method to battle Asian Carp

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - A record-high $25 million will go to help the fight against Asian Carp in Western Kentucky.
Officials with the office of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the senator secured the funds that will help remove the invasive species from reservoirs like Lake Barley and Kentucky Lake.
A press conference and boat tor are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17 at 9:30 a.m.
Boat transportation will take people in attendance to the harvest site at Pisgah Bay to see the modified Unified Method removal of Asian Carp.
Along with U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, U.S. Representative James Comer, Rich Storm, Commissioner, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, Dr. Jim Reilly, Director, U.S. Geological Survey and Charlie Wooley, Great Lakes Regional Director, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are expected to be in attendance.
McConnell’s officials said earlier in 2020, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service agreed to a request to deploy the advanced “Unified Method of Fishing.”
The method will use electronic technology to gather Asian Carp before removing them from the water with special nets.
The USGS has successfully deployed it in Missouri and Illinois.
