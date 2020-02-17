SIU Medical School to pilot state prison health care

SIU Medical School to pilot state prison health care
Southern Illinois University School of Medicine will provide health care for inmates at two prisons in a test which the school hopes can expand. (Source: ARC)
February 17, 2020 at 3:54 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 3:54 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Southern Illinois University School of Medicine will provide health care for inmates at two prisons in a test which the school hopes can expand.

Dean and provost Jerry Kruse said Monday the $5 million pilot project with the Illinois Department of Corrections is in keeping with the school’s mission of universally adequate health care as well as a chance for economic expansion.

It’s unclear how the plan will affect inmate health services provided by Wexford Health Sources. The Pittsburgh-based Wexford has been criticized for staff shortages and inadequate care. Its 10-year, $1.4 billion contract expires next year.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)