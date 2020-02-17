Residents on edge after Poplar Bluff Shootings

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Sunday shootings in Poplar Bluff leave residents on edge and police are looking for answers.
“It just scared my kids, like really bad,” said Crystal Thomas, neighbor.
Thomas is talking about the second of two shootings on Sunday in Poplar Bluff
Three people were shot outside a home on Wallace street, just a few houses down from her’s.
“And we just seen like a bunch of people running and you know just like frantically,” she said.
Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley said they don’t want to speculate, but believe the shooting Thomas heard and one earlier in day at Bacon Memorial Park may be connected.
“I wouldn’t want to say that it forsure is, but it is certainly possible,” said Whiteley.
He calls the man seen in the surveillance video a person of interest in the park shooting.
“Somebody knows who this guy is,” said Whiteley.
As they work to track him down, Thomas said she’s worried about letting her kids play outside.
“I mean they do; they love going outside. I mean, it’s just something. It’s better to be safe than sorry honestly,” she said.
But this mom of three said she has faith in the Poplar Bluff Police Department.
“Yesterday they was patrolling pretty heavy. Today they have been patrolling, ya know driving through so you know I know that they are doing what they can to try and catch the person,” Thomas said.
Whiteley said if you have any information on the shootings to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department.
