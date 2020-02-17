Rate Discrimination: Some insurance companies give better rates for customers with certain jobs, education

“[A driving record] is what should matter,” Watson Coleman said. “Working families who need to get from one job to another or need to pick their kids up from school in between their jobs or need to go get their groceries, they're the ones who are suffering. They're the ones paying a higher insurance rate than the individuals that might have a blemished record.” Synder argued a federal ban would only increase insurance rates for everyone. It remains to be seen if that's happened in a state like New York, which already has a ban in place. But he said consumers have the most power here.