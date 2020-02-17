Rain tonight, with colder temperatures Tuesday

Rain chances will continue to go up as we move deeper into the evening and overnight hours. Rain will linger in our southeastern counties Tuesday morning. Lows tonight will drop into the 40s in most areas, but temperatures will continue to drop through the morning hours tomorrow too. So highs for many areas may happen early in the morning. Feels like numbers through the day will be in the 30s for much of the area. Even colder air drops into the Heartland on Thursday. Highs will be back in the 30s for much of the Heartland.