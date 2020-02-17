Prep work to begin on extended project along I-24 in Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Prep work is set to begin on a extended project along I-24 in Ky.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to begin prep work for a major work zone along a section of I-24 in Ky., beginning March 2.
Crews will replace concrete pavement and rehab will happen for mile marker 51-65 along parts of Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg counties in the commonwealth.
The construction of crossovers to allow 2-way traffic to run on the westbound lanes freeing up the eastbound lanes to allow replacement of concrete pavement and completion of drainage improvements.
Construction barrels will be used to establish temporary work zone lane restrictions required for construction of the traffic crossovers. An update will be provided once the contractor schedules a date for the required traffic shift.
Truck drivers should be aware this work zone will include a maximum 12 ft. load width restriction for eastbound traffic and a maximum 15 ft. load width restriction for westbound traffic.
Once 2-way traffic is running along the westbound lanes there will be a strictly enforced 55 mile per hour work zone speed limit with stronger enforcement presence.
The contractor will meet with KYTC engineers on February 28 to develop a timeline for additional construction activities.
The work is expected to be completed by November 30, 2020.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.