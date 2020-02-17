Portageville fire crews respond to fire at vacant home

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews with Portageville Rural Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on Sunday, Feb. 16 just after 11 p.m.
They were called to a home on Cotton Street in Scrub-Ridge East of Portageville.
Crews said when they arrived they learned that the home was vacant.
The home was fully involved and presented a danger to other nearby homes.
They called for mutual-aid from Marston for more water to keep the fire from spreading to the other nearby homes and buildings.
Crews said the fire under control around 3 a.m.
No other homes or property were destroyed in the Fire. The home was a total loss. officials said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.