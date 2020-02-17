Portageville fire crews respond to fire at vacant home

The home was a total loss. (Source: Portageville Fire and Rescue)
By Jasmine Adams | February 17, 2020 at 5:22 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 5:35 AM

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews with Portageville Rural Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on Sunday, Feb. 16 just after 11 p.m.

They were called to a home on Cotton Street in Scrub-Ridge East of Portageville.

Crews said when they arrived they learned that the home was vacant.

The home was fully involved and presented a danger to other nearby homes.

They called for mutual-aid from Marston for more water to keep the fire from spreading to the other nearby homes and buildings.

Crews said the fire under control around 3 a.m.

No other homes or property were destroyed in the Fire. The home was a total loss. officials said.

