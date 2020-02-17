Police: Teen jailed, another injured after shooting himself in leg with stolen handgun

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - One teenager was jailed and another injured after police say he shot himself in the leg with a stolen handgun.
Ronnie F. Jones, 18, was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property (firearm) and tampering with physical evidence.
According to police, they were called at 11:29 p.m. on Saturday, February 15 when a 15-year-old showed up at the hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Through witness interviews, police learned the teens were at an area restaurant and as he was getting into a car, one teen shot himself in the left leg. He was taken to the hospital and left with another juvenile while the driver, Ronnie Jones, drove to his house and tried to clean the blood out of his car.
During an interview, police say Jones admitted to taking the gun, which he knew was stolen, from his car into his house and hiding it.
The gun, which was taken from an unlocked vehicle on Iroquois Drive, was reported stolen on January 20.
Jones was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Police say the 15 year old remains hospitalized in reportedly good condition.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.