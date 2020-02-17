4 people shot at 2 different locations in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Sunday afternoon four people were shot at two different locations in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
The Poplar Bluff/Butler County Major Case Squad has been activated.
According to Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley, one person was shot at Bacon Park and three others shot on Wallace Street.
The 23-year-old male victim that was shot at Bacon Park was air lifted to a St. Louis hospital with critical injuries.
He had a single gunshot wound and was brought to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center by a private car.
Whiteley explained, within 30 minutes three other individuals were shot on Wallace street.
They are two males, one a 56 year-old and the other a 48 year old. A 26-year-old female was also shot.
“We don’t know if they are associated or not,” Whiteley said. ”We are trying to get video of the incidents. The three on Wallace at this point are still alive.”
Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying an individual in relation to the case.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Mustain at dmustain@pbpolice.org or 573-686-8632.
The major case squad includes Poplar Bluff Police, Butler County Sheriff's Department, and the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Any questions should be directed to Lt. Josh Stewart at 573-785-5776 extension 1384 or jstewart@pbpolice.org
