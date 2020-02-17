Overturned milk truck blocking both lanes of US 641 near Marshall Co. High School

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews are working a crash in Marshall County that is blocking both lanes of traffic along U.S. 641.
Officials said Marshall County 911 Dispatch reported that the crash is blocking lanes of travel between Benton and Draffenville.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said a Prairie Farms box truck hauling milk has overturned near Marshall County High School and Washington Gardens Memorial Gardens.
This is at 2263 U.S. 641 North at Benton.
They estimate the road to be blocked for two hours.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
There is a suggested detour via KY 58 East to U.S. 68 or via I-69 between Benton and Draffenville.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.