Mercy Health to accept Future Physicians Program applications

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Applications are now available for the Future Physicians Program at Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky. Six college students will be accepted.
According to the hospital, the program offers students a unique look into the medical field in order to inspire them to pursue a career in health care.
Each selected participant will receive a $500 Lisa Lasher Future Physicians Scholarship upon completing the program.
To apply, students must meet the following criteria:
- Be at least 18 years of age.
- Have a high school diploma or GED.
- Be currently enrolled in an undergraduate program with a concentrated focus on pre-medicine. Preference will be given to students that have completed at least two years, however all applications will be accepted and reviewed.
- Maintain a 3.5 GPA – will need a copy of current transcript from university.
- Must be available for orientation on June 9, 2020.
- Must be available June 15 - July 24, 2020. More than two absences during this time period will result in dismissal from the program.
- Have not previously participated in the program.
Applicants must provide the following:
- Resume
- 200-word essay - Using Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital’s core values, write an essay on how these values have been demonstrated through work and/or educational pursuits. Click here for core values.
- Two letters of reference – one must be from a professor or TA.
Interested applicants should email all documents here.
Deadline to apply is March 4 and applicants will be notified by March 18.
This is the 12th year Lourdes Hospital has provided the Future Physicians Program.
For additional information, visit click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.