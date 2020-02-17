Manhunt underway after officer shot at Ferguson, Mo. Walmart

A manhunt is underway for the shooter, St. Louis County police said. Monday morning, St. Louis County police released surveillance photos of the suspect, who was described as being between 20 and 25 years old and 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8. At the time of the shooting the man was wearing a green jacket, gray sweatpants, Nike sandals, black socks and had his braided hair in a small ponytail.