Light Rain Heading Our Way

Cloudy skies start off the morning but increasing chances of light rain will begin after sunrise and continue through the day. Rain amounts will be less than half an inch. It will warm above average with high temperatures in the mid 50 upper 50s.
A cold front will move through late this afternoon through evening bringing cooler air with it on Tuesday and Wednesday with temps getting into the mid 40s. However, we are looking to mainly dry mid-week into the beginning of the weekend. Another round of rain appears to arrive Sunday into Monday of next week.
-Lisa
