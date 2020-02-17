Perryville, Mo. leaders are being proactive on panhandling before it becomes a problem

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One small Heartland town moves to stop a big city problem from taking root.
Leaders in Perryville recently passed an ordinance aimed at stopping panhandling.
Perryville's City administrator Brent Buerck said this is not a problem right now.
“We want to make sure we don’t have that problem in the future,” he said.
They wanted to put rules in place before it starts.
“We’re constantly watching trends and seeing what’s happening in neighboring communities,” he said.
Buerck said that’s why they passed an ordinance to prohibit panhandling.
"You can’t block or threaten a person, if they say no you can’t keep asking them over and over,” he said.
He gave an example of what this activity looks likes.
“If they’re at ATM and you go through you shouldn’t have people sitting right there looking for money,” he said.
Andy Graf manages the St. Vincent DePaul Thrift store which raises money to help people in need.
“It’s a good idea to be proactive rather than reactive,” he said.
Like many of us, Graf's seen his share of panhandlers in cities big and small.
“St. Louis you get off an exit and they’ll be a person asking for money, walking up and down the street knocking on your windows,” Graf said.
Jaylon Strong said she knows what it’s like to not have a home. She worried about those really needing the help.
“A lot of people they put it towards food, they put it towards water, they put it towards somewhere to sleep for the night,” he said.
Graf said you can find that kind of help here if you need it.
“Perryville has several avenues for people in need to pursue there’s the minister alliance, and there’s St Vincent DePaul,” he said.
Back at city hall, Brent Buerck said they want what's best for residents.
“It’s a way to keep the community safe and still structure the activity,” he said.
The ordinance was approved on February 4, 2020.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.