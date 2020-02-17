Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

OFFICER SHOT-MISSOURI
Off-duty officer working 2nd job at Walmart shot in Missouri
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — A manhunt is ongoing after an off-duty police officer who was working a second job as a Walmart security guard was shot in Ferguson, Missouri. Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong says an off-duty Calverton Park police officer was shot about 7:15 p.m. Sunday and transported to a hospital where he was in stable condition. Armstrong said the officer was working as a security guard at the Walmart when he spotted a shoplifter. Armstrong said the officer confronted the suspect, who pulled a gun and shot the officer. Armstrong said the suspect fled and remains on the loose. The officer did not fire his weapon.
AP-FATAL SHOOTING-TEENS ARRESTED
Police arrest 2 teens in connection with fatal shooting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (AP) — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last week, and authorities are pursuing a third teen. St. Louis County authorities say a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested Saturday in connection with the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Patrick Leeper on Wednesday. Authorities say the shooting in Uplands Park, Missouri, happened during a botched robbery. An arrest warrant accusing a 17-year-old of second-degree murder was also issued in connection with the case. Details of the charges against the two teens in custody weren't immediately released. The two teens in custody are being held in St. Louis County Juvenile Detention.
TEACHER CHARGED
Missouri teacher charged with sexual contact with a student
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri high school teacher has been charged with having sexual contact with a high school student. The St. Louis County prosecutor's office says 29-year-old Willie Williams of St. Ann, Missouri, was arrested and charged on Thursday. Prosecutors say Williams sent a student naked pictures of himself on social media and had sexual contact with the student sometime between Jan. 1 and Feb. 13. Williams taught at McCluer High School in Florissant. Williams is being held in St. Louis County jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
DICAMBA LAWSUIT-MISSOURI
Missouri farm awarded $265M in suit against BASF and Bayer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A jury has awarded $265 million in punitive damages to a Missouri peach grower who sued Bayer and BASF over damage to his orchards that he says was caused by the weedkiller dicamba drifting onto his trees. The award Saturday came a day after the jury awarded $15 million in actual damages to Bill Bader, of Campbell. Bader says dicamba drifted onto his peach trees from other farms. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the jury agreed with the lawsuit's contention that Bayer and BASF committed negligence and conspired together. Bayer's attorneys said the company will appeal.
OBIT-AE HOTCHNER
Writer AE Hotchner, friend to Hemingway, Newman, dead at 102
Author-playwright A.E. Hotchner has died at age 102. Hotchner was close friends with Ernest Hemingway and Paul Newman and wrote memoirs about each of them. He also wrote bestselling biographies of Doris Day and Sophia Loren and a book about his childhood, “King of the Hill,” later adapted into a Steven Soderbergh movie. He collaborated with Cy Coleman on the musical, "Let 'Em Rot!" When he was 100, he wrote the detective novel “The Amazing Adventures of Aaron Broom.” At 101, he adapted Hemingway’s “The Old Man and the Sea” for the stage.
COLLEGE-REGIONAL TUITION
Tenn. university to offer tuition discounts in 9 states
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee university plans to offer discounted tuition to students from nine surrounding states. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the new regional tuition program will start this fall at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Under the program, students from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia would pay about $18,000 a year instead of about $26,000 a year as out-of-state students. University officials say the goal of the new regional tuition program is to attract and retain diverse talent in the area as well as reach enrollment goals laid out for the University of Tennessee system.
DEADLY CRASH-LAKE ST. LOUIS
Officials: Missouri crash killed 2 Kentucky moms, daughters
LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Missouri say it was two Kentucky mothers and their 12-year-old daughters who were killed in a head-on crash near Lake Saint Louis on Friday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 44-year-old Carrie McCaw and her daughter, 12-year-old Kacey McCaw, and 44-year-old Lesley Prather and her daughter, 12-year-old Rhyan Prather, were on their way to a weekend volleyball tournament in Kansas City when their minivan was hit head-on by a pickup truck on Interstate 64. All four of the victims were from Louisville, Kentucky. Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson says the pickup driver suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Thompson said two people in another car that was also hit suffered no serious injuries.
FATHER KILLED
Police: 73-year-old Missouri man killed; son arrested
FESTUS, Mo. (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 73-year-old man has been shot to death, and his 42-year-old son was arrested and charged with killing his father. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reports that someone reported the shooting Saturday morning inside a home in Festus. Sheriff's deputies who arrived at the home found the injured man, who has not yet been identified. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials say the man's son, Nathan Schweppe, who also lived at the home was arrested at the scene. He was later charged with first-degree murder and domestic assault. Schweppe is being held on $750,000 bond.