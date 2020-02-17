Illinois could lose congressional seat after 2020 census

(CBS) - Illinois could lose a congressional seat after the 2020 census.
Experts say a downstate district has been steadily losing population.
The 15th District, spanning from central to southern Illinois, is poised to disappear after the 2020 census count. The U.S. Census Bureau’s latest numbers show the district’s population dropped to about 691,000 in 2018.
Each congressional district needs to have around 710,000 residents.
If the district is lost after this census count, state lawmakers will have to re-draw the congressional boundaries in 2021. The 15th District could be absorbed into the 12th or 13th, making those seats more competitive in two years.
Several Republicans and Democrats are running for the 15th District after Representative John Shimkus announced he’s retiring. If they win, they’re likely to serve just one term in that seat.
The 2020 census invitations will be going out across the country in less than a month.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.