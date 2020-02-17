2 homes collapse in Hardin Co. landslide, plunge into Tennesee river

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Hardin County firefighters reported a landslide Saturday evening that eventually plunged two homes into the Tennessee River.
Firefighters responded to the homes Saturday around 5:15 p.m. on Glendale Road in the Chalk Bluff area. The homeowners were safely evacuated before both houses collapsed and debris fell into the river Sunday morning.
The Hardin County Fire Department uploaded footage of the damage to their Facebook page.
The department says Glendale Road between Coffee Landing Road and Small Road will be closed due to the collapse. They ask that the community and travelers avoid the area.
According to Hardin County fire, the river has finally crested and is slowly on the decline.
No injures were reported regarding this incident.
