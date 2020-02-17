High school football players fitted for new, safer helmets

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Union City High School football players will soon have new and safer helmets.
School leaders said players will be wearing top-of-the-line Riddell Speedflex helmets, just in time for spring practice sessions.
Approximately 50 helmets were ordered for the Union City Golden Tornadoes.
Players were fitted for the headgear during the week of Feb. 10.
According to school leaders, the Speedflex helmets are designed to protect against side impacts with Riddell’s patented PISP technology, which uses the Flex System design to reduce dangerous impacts.
The helmets selected were given five stars by a Virginia Tech helmet study.
School leaders said the new helmets will increase the chances of preventing head injuries.
Coaches are excited about the helmet upgrade and hope this will ease health concerns with the sport.
“As coaches, we have to pass a course every year on recognizing the symptoms of concussions and the steps we can take to prevent them," said Veteran UCHS defensive coordinator Wade Maddox. "These new helmets will be a testimony to our commitment to player safety and we’re very fortunate to have an administration that is supportive of taking whatever measures we can to ensure the well-being of our student-athletes.”
