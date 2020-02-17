First Alert: Cloudy morning, increasing rain chances

(KFVS) - The morning will begin with cloudy skies.
Lisa Michaels says we’ll have increasing rain chances after sunrise that will continue throughout the day.
Rain amounts will be less than half an inch. It will warm above average with high temperatures in the 50s.
A cold front will move through late this afternoon through evening bringing cooler air with it on Tuesday and Wednesday with temps getting into the 40s.
However, we are looking ahead to a mainly dry mid-week into the beginning of the weekend.
Another round of rain appears to arrive Sunday into Monday of next week.
