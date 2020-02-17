“Do not trust it”: Police warn about new secret shopper scam

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are warning about a scam which looks legitimate, but it is not.
A resident of Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri received documents in the mail claiming they could be paid to be a secret shopper.
They were sent a letter and a $4,890.72 check, allegedly from Walmart.
The catch? It’s all part of a scam to get personal banking information.
The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office said the documents look very official, but do not trust it, there are some red flags.
First, the letterhead shows the Walmart logo, but does not have a return address or phone number for the retailer.
In the body of the letter there are several questionable instructions such as:
- The sender wants to be contacted by text
- The check is from “Eagle Automatic Fire Sprinkler Inc.” and not from Walmart
- The ‘secret shopper’ is advised to deposit the check into their bank account, not at a check cashing store
- The ‘secret shopper’ is told to use the funds to purchase five blank Walmart money orders and mail them overnight through FedEx
The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office said this letter is a criminal’s way of obtaining personal banking account information to allow the crook to draft off funds without the victim knowing what is happening.
Anyone who gets one of these letters is advised to throw it away.
