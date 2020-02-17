Crews called to early morning fire in West Frankfort, Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A fire in Williamson County, Illinois happened in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 17.
Williamson County Fire Protection District officials said it was in West Frankfort on West 7th Street near WF Hammers Tires.
People are asked to avoid the area.
According to fire officials in Zeigler, the fire was at a residential building.
Fire officials with Benton, Zeigler, Carterville and Johnston City also responded to the incident.
