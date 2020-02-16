One dead, one arrested in shooting at truck stop in Marston Mo.

MARSTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Marston Mo.
On Feb. 16 around 3:00 a.m. the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a gunshot victim at the Pilot Truck Stop in Marston, Mo.
When deputies arrived they found Datrae D. Hicks, had suffered a gunshot wound.
Hicks was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
The New Madrid County Coroner G. Delisle has scheduled an autopsy for Tuesday Feb. 18.
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office said someone was later arrested and is being held pending charges.
New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department, New Madrid Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control are still investigating the shooting.
