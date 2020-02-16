Marshall Co. Rescue Squad searches for missing woman

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Marshall County Rescue Squad is searching for a missing women in her mid to late thirties.
She was walking in flood waters toward a docked barges when the strong current swept her away into the Tennessee River near Calvert City, Ky..
Search efforts were halted at dark today due to the flooded conditions and the safety of the search teams..
The search will resume at 8:00 a.m. in the morning, and at the time all operations will transition to recovery.
Multiple agencies have been on scene doing
shoreline searches, sonar searches, and some dragging operations.
Additional details will be released at a later time if warranted
