Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

SHAWNEE MISSION SCHOOLS-CONTRACT
Kansas officials quash Shawnee Mission teacher contract
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Department of Labor has ordered the Shawnee Mission School District to stop enforcing its labor contract with teachers after finding the district wrongly imposed a three-year contract that wasn't negotiated. Television station KMBC reports that the state Labor Department issued the ruling Friday, saying the three-year contract was not a good-faith negotiation and was done to interfere with the teachers' rights. The teachers union and school district have typically had year-to-year deals. District officials maintained the contract was a good deal, with district spokesman David Smith saying the average wage and benefit increase to teachers over the three years was about 11%.
I-70 FATAL CRASH
Kansas Highway Patrol: 1 killed in Interstate 70 crash
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say one person has died in a crash on Interstate 70 just west of Interstate 435. The Kansas Highway Patrol tells the Kansas City Star that the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday when a sport utility vehicle rear-ended a disabled semitrailer on I-70. Authorities say the crash killed the driver of the SUV. The victim's name has not yet been released. The Kansas Turnpike Authority is investigating the crash, which shut down a portion of the interstate Saturday morning.
SANDRA THE ORANGUTAN
Orangutan granted 'personhood' turns 34, makes new friend
WAUCHULA, Fla. (AP) — An orangutan who was granted legal personhood by a judge in Argentina and later found a new home in Florida celebrated her 34th birthday on Valentine's Day with a special new friend. The director of the Center for Great Apes says Sandra has adjusted beautifully to her life at the sanctuary. Prior to coming to Florida, Sandra had lived alone in a Buenos Aires zoo. The center is home to 22 orangutans and Sandra was a bit shy when she arrived. An Argentine judge's landmark ruling in 2015 declared that Sandra is legally not an animal, but a non-human person, and thus entitled to some legal rights enjoyed by people.
CHEAP METH-CRIME
Police: Low meth prices prompt Wichita property crime drop
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police official says a significant drop in methamphetamine prices led to a nearly a 20% decline in burglary last year. The Wichita Eagle reports that the theft of guns and other items from inside vehicles also was down from 2018 to 2019. Wichita Police Department Deputy Chief Jose Salcido says meth now sells for $2,400 per pound, which is the lowest price in 20 years. A 2018 Kansas Bureau of Investigation report shows that the street value of meth was $13,000 to $15,000 for a pound in 2014. Police also attribute the crime decline to public education campaigns focusing on crime prevention.
AP-US-VOTING-LAW-DELAY-KANSAS
Democrats sue over Kansas delay in start of 'vote anywhere'
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas and national Democratic Party groups have sued the Republican official who oversees the state's elections. The lawsuit filed Friday accuses Kansas Secretary Scott Schwab of violating voters' rights by delaying implementation of a law designed to make voting on Election Day more convenient. The lawsuit was filed in state district court in Topeka. Schwab says his office will need another year to draft regulations needed for counties to take advantage of a 2019 state “vote anywhere” law. The law permits counties to allow voters to cast their ballots at any polling place within their borders on Election Day.
AP-US-ABORTION-KANSAS-EXPANDING-MEDICAID
Kansas leader decries attempts to tie abortion, Medicaid
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A top Republican lawmaker in Kansas is disputing a key talking point for GOP colleagues who are blocking a bipartisan plan to expand the state's Medicaid program. Abortion opponents argue that expansion could lead to taxpayer funding of elective abortions. Republican Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning sent an email to senators Friday decrying what he called “inaccurate verbal and written statements” used to justify opposition among abortion opponents to Medicaid expansion. They're trying to block expansion until a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution saying it does not “secure” a right to abortion gets on the ballot.
PRISON DISTURBANCE-KANSAS
Reports: Jail altercation in Kansas sparked by mealtime rule
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Reports show an altercation at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility lasted two minutes from the time the first punch was thrown to when inmates began following orders and the situation was deemed “controlled.” Twenty inmates were involved and five officers were injured. Documents obtained by The Associated Press obtained through an open records request portray a large disturbance on Feb. 4 which unexpectedly erupted, but which was quickly contained without any inmates injured and without damage to the facility. It was sparked by when guards tried to cuff inmates who refused to leave the chow hall until they had finished eating.
TOPEKA MURDER-STATE SUPREME COURT
Kansas Supreme Court denies request to withdraw murder pleas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court has rejected a man's motion to withdraw guilty pleas in a Topeka homicide case. Thirty-year-old Coty Ryland Newman pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the October 2010 shooting death of 20-year-old Matthew Mitchell and to attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of Treshawn Wynne, then 17 on the campus of Topeka West High School. The court on Friday upheld a 2014 decision to reject Newman's attempt to withdraw his pleas. The court did overturn a 2014 order requiring lifetime post-release supervision for Newman after he completes his prison sentence.