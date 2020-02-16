First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

The next couple of days will feature mostly cloudy conditions and a good chance of some rain at times. A bit of light rain is likely to begin to develop after midnight….especially over the southern half of the area….but clouds and rain will gradually push north and east on Monday. Rain on Monday looks still looks to be light and scattered…but should increase by evening and into Monday night as a weak cold front drifts south through the area. Rainfall chances look to continue into Tuesday…gradually tapering off as cooler and drier air moves in from the northwest. The good news for our region is that rainfall totals from Monday thru Tuesday should be modest….less than an inch overall. And the damp start to the week will be followed by a period of dry but cold and quiet weather from about Wednesday thru Saturday.